Pretzel company building major manufacturing facility in Lawrence

A 146,000 square foot pretzel manufacturing facility is being built in Northeast Kansas.
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pretzels, LLC is moving to town. A new 146,000 square foot manufacturing facility will soon be going up in Lawrence’s Venture Park. The 42-year-old Indiana-based company sells pretzels and other snacks under the Harvest Road brand. The Kansas Department of Commerce worked with the company to bring them to Northeast Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly was excited to announce construction of the new Northeast Kansas facility. “Food manufacturing has been growing at an incredible rate in Kansas, and we’re proud to add Pretzels, LLC to our roster,” she said. “This project will create good-paying jobs and generate a significant investment for Kansas.”

The company’s products include corn snacks made with real cheese, corn puffs, crunchy cheese curls, and other snack items.

“We are very excited to expand our production footprint and to continue serving our customers with superior capabilities and geographic reach,” said Greg Pearson,k chief executive officer of Pretzels, Inc. “We look forward to becoming a member of the community in Lawrence and the broader Kansas City metro area as we expand our operations and employee base.”

