Police investigate report of car struck by gunfire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police were investigating a report of a car that was struck by gunfire Wednesday morning in central Topeka.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. near S.W. 9th and Lincoln streets.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that witnesses reported a person standing outside fired a single shot, striking a vehicle in the intersection.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests in the case.

Officers could be seen talking with residents who lived in the neighborhood as they investigated the incident.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.