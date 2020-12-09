Advertisement

Marquette man charged with production of child pornography

(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Marquette has been charged with producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a man from McPherson County has been charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a 15-year-old.

According to McAllister, Loren Olson, 68, of Marquette, has been charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

McAllister said a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Wichita alleges that Olson came to the attention of law enforcement after Facebook made a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He said Facebook gathered content showing Olson communicated with a 15-year-old victim. He said Olson made reference to having had sex with the victim, taking pictures during their sexual acts and paying the victim after sex.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Olson could face no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison on the production count and no less than 10 years on the other count.

McAllister said he commends the work of the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) meeting allowed Winter Sports...
KSHSAA approves limited fans to attend activities starting Dec. 10
Salute Our Heroes - Stormont Vail Nurse SaraLynn Smallback.
Salute Our Heroes: Stormont Vail nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Kelly sits down with 13 NEWS to discuss COVID-19 public health campaign
Gov. Kelly sits down with 13 NEWS to discuss COVID-19 public health campaign
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
Judge denies Paradise Saloon preliminary injunction in LDCPH COVID-19 case
Topeka man indicted for distribution of heroin
Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)
Sen. Moran to speak about COVID-19 vaccine in KU Health System update