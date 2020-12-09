Marquette man charged with production of child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Marquette has been charged with producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a man from McPherson County has been charged in federal court with sexually exploiting a 15-year-old.

According to McAllister, Loren Olson, 68, of Marquette, has been charged with one count of producing child pornography and one count of the sex trafficking of a minor.

McAllister said a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Wichita alleges that Olson came to the attention of law enforcement after Facebook made a CyberTipline report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He said Facebook gathered content showing Olson communicated with a 15-year-old victim. He said Olson made reference to having had sex with the victim, taking pictures during their sexual acts and paying the victim after sex.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Olson could face no less than 15 years and no more than 30 years in prison on the production count and no less than 10 years on the other count.

McAllister said he commends the work of the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart on the case.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.