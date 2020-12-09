Advertisement

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Virtual Power Lunch draws more than 100 attendees

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 people attended today’s virtual Power Lunch by the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce which discussed the impact the 2020 election results will have on northeast Kansas.

Guest speakers for the luncheon included Governor Laura Kelly and Dick Carter, president of the Carter Group.

Governor Kelly spoke briefly on her budget plans including expansion and access to broadband internet throughout the state.

Carter spoke about what the upcoming legislative session will look like amid continued concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are some rumors that the legislature will come in, handle a few issues relatively quickly, go home for a good portion of the session, and return later on, hopefully after there’s a little bit wider distribution of a vaccine.” The Carter Group, president, Dick Carter says.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch series with resume next month with new guest speakers and topics.

