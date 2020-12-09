Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made after a 10-year-old Topeka girl reported being sexually assaulted by a man. Terrance Dwyan Hinkle was arrested in Leavenworth County according to a press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office. D.A. Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against Hinkle; accusing him of the sexual abuse of a minor female.

Kagay says the young girl was brought to the law enforcement center in Topeka on August 4th to report the crime. The alleged sexual assault happened at her home earlier that day. The child identified Hinkle as the perpetrator. An investigation by the Topeka Police Department led to Kagay’s office filing a charge of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14.

Hinkle is awaiting transport back to Shawnee County after his arrest in Leavenworth County. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Anyone with information related to this crime should report it to TPD.

