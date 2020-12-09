Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged sexual assault of 10-year-old girl

Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Terrance Hinkle was arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor.(KASPER)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An arrest has been made after a 10-year-old Topeka girl reported being sexually assaulted by a man. Terrance Dwyan Hinkle was arrested in Leavenworth County according to a press release from the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office. D.A. Mike Kagay has filed criminal charges against Hinkle; accusing him of the sexual abuse of a minor female.

Kagay says the young girl was brought to the law enforcement center in Topeka on August 4th to report the crime. The alleged sexual assault happened at her home earlier that day. The child identified Hinkle as the perpetrator. An investigation by the Topeka Police Department led to Kagay’s office filing a charge of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14.

Hinkle is awaiting transport back to Shawnee County after his arrest in Leavenworth County. He is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Anyone with information related to this crime should report it to TPD.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) meeting allowed Winter Sports...
KSHSAA approves limited fans to attend activities starting Dec. 10
Salute Our Heroes - Stormont Vail Nurse SaraLynn Smallback.
Salute Our Heroes: Stormont Vail nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19

Latest News

Police investigate report of car struck by gunfire in central Topeka
Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Blaze sparked by burn pit causes $12,500 damage Wednesday to East Topeka home
A Topeka woman celebrates her 100th birthday
100th Birthday