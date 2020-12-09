Local software company buys Bajillion, Motovike Films

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local software solutions company bought up two Topeka advertising agencies.

Bajillion Agency and Motovike Films have been sold to Abbott-Unlimited, owner of the Premier Advisory Group.

“We built something we are very proud of -- a fantastic team, impressive client list, and an incredible body of work that will continue to grow,” Bajillion Co-Founder Andrea Engstrom said. “I’m so thankful Bajillion has been part of my story and I’m looking forward to a new career direction that provides a life balance for more time with my family.”

Bajillion says their services will include more technology-related services while Abbott-Unlimited will be able to integrate the companies’ marketing strategies into its own work.

“The union of these companies is a clear win for the clients we serve,” Abbott-Unlimited Founder Austin Abbott said. “Together, we can provide a robust menu of services and continue to deliver top-notch work that exceeds expectations and is a point of pride for our community.”

Bajillion and Motovike will retain their names, teams, and offer the same services they did before.

