K-State men’s basketball suffers loss to Fort Hays State

Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State coach Bruce Weber yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Previously winless, NCAA Divison II and MIAA member Fort Hays State beat Kansas State 81-68 Tuesday.

The game was an exhibition contest for the Tigers. It counted for the Wildcats, moving K-State to 1-4 on the year. Two of Fort Hays’ three previous losses came to Washburn and Emporia State.

Fort Hays State was without their head coach and one assistant due to COVID-19.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Mike McGuirl’s 22 points, but couldn’t reliably score from outside. They only made 19 percent of their three-point shots, while Fort Hays State were able to convert nearly 42 percent of their shots.

The Wildcats stay home for their next matchup, against Milwaukee on Friday.

