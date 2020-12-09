K-State men’s basketball suffers loss to Fort Hays State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Previously winless, NCAA Divison II and MIAA member Fort Hays State beat Kansas State 81-68 Tuesday.

The game was an exhibition contest for the Tigers. It counted for the Wildcats, moving K-State to 1-4 on the year. Two of Fort Hays’ three previous losses came to Washburn and Emporia State.

Fort Hays State was without their head coach and one assistant due to COVID-19.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Mike McGuirl’s 22 points, but couldn’t reliably score from outside. They only made 19 percent of their three-point shots, while Fort Hays State were able to convert nearly 42 percent of their shots.

The Wildcats stay home for their next matchup, against Milwaukee on Friday.

The Tigers get it done in Manhattan! FHSU defeats Kansas State by 13. It's an exhibition for the Tigers, but they fought hard through the adversity tonight! #DefendTheFort pic.twitter.com/m9AGiqBuCA — Tiger Hoops (@fhsutigerhoops) December 9, 2020

