Judge denies Paradise Saloon preliminary injunction in LDCPH COVID-19 case

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence judge has denied a preliminary injunction in the Paradise Saloon case against Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says it is grateful for Douglas County District Judge Kay Huff’s denial of a request by the owner of Paradise Saloon for an injunction that would have stopped enforcement of the Douglas County public health order regarding COVID-19. It said the current order regulates hours of operation of establishments and entertainment venues to help slow the spread of the virus.

According to LDCPH, the Court ruled that action take by Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas Marcellino was a reasonable response to a public health emergency, due to data indicating that individuals that socialize at a bar or entertainment venue consume alcohol and become less inhibited which results in a decreased ability to abide by restrictions and guidelines used to reduce the spread of the virus, especially louder speaking and closer contact among patrons.

“While it may go without saying, there is ample evidence that COVID-19 is an extremely infectious disease and that, without adequate mitigation, uncontrollable spread could severely impact the Douglas County community,” Judge Huff wrote in her decision. “The court will not second-guess the broad latitude provided to scientific and medical experts in their attempts to protect the public from a known health emergency.”

LDCPH said the local public health order has now withstood legal challenges for temporary injunctions in both federal and state courts. It said every action it has taken through the authority of the health officer during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect the health of the community and the work will continue until the virus is no longer a threat to Douglas Co. residents.

According to the court’s memorandum decision, Paradise Saloon brought the case up against LDCPH due to their belief that the public health order restricting its hours was unconstitutional. It said the plaintiff even sought a temporary restraining order with the injunction.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.