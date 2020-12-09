Gov. Kelly sits down with 13 NEWS to discuss COVID-19 public health campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly sat down with 13 NEWS to share more about her all-of-the-above strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

She said since collaborating with state and local leaders, it’s impacted Kansas’ response to the pandemic. “It’s really been inspirational to see the difference in response,” said Kelly.

She adds launching the ‘Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas’ public health campaign was a joint effort.

“We started out really with the unified testing strategy that we put into place a few weeks ago and now we’re building on this with a partnership with the Kansas Hospital Association, the Kansas Farm Bureau, the Kansas Chamber of Commerce among others for a large public service announcement program, getting the message out to people that this is what they can do to slow the spread,” Kelly said.

A new component is the website, GoGetTested.com/Kansas. It identifies free testing locations throughout the state.

“Initially just because of the number of testing kits that we had, we had to limit testing to only those who were symptomatic,” Kelly continued saying, “Now, we’re trying to make it easy for people to get the test because it’s important that we have them tested, one to see if they or a family member are a positive and then they need to take all the precautions, but also to give us a better sense of where this virus is and what we can do to help mitigate.”

The campaign is also infused with some humor. Kelly said with a vaccine on the horizon, she wants it to show there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“I felt like everybody else, ya know would this ever end? Now we know that it will, but we’ve got to continue to wear a mask and stay away from large groups and do all the things that each individual can do to stop the spread,” she added, “I hope people can be more enthusiastic about that knowing it’s not forever.”

When the vaccine is widely available, Kelly said the campaign will shift its focus to that and adds she will make sure to set the tone.

“I will get vaccinated publicly, so everybody knows that I took the shot and I will do it as soon as I come up in the phased in approach,” she said.

Kelly said it could take six months before the general population, which is anyone non-high risk, under 65 and not an essential worker, will receive the vaccine.

