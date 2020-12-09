Former Kansas governor calls on AG to join election suit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas governor Dr. Jeff Colyer tweeted Wednesday, encouraging Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to join a new lawsuit filed by the state of Texas at the U.S. Supreme Court. President Donald Trump has said that his campaign will join the suit challenging election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“There’s never a bad time to do the right thing,” Colyer tweeted. “I call on @KSAGOffice to join @KenPaxtonTX’s lawsuit on the behalf of the more than 74 million voters who voted for @realdonaldtrump and more than 770K Kansans.”

In the suit, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) demands that the 62 electoral votes from those states be invalidated. His suit repeats a laundry list of false, disproven and unsupported allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battleground states. If he succeeds, that number of votes would be enough to swing the win away from President-Elect Joe Biden and to Trump. However, legal experts say that is highly unlikely.

Still, the former governor of Kansas seems to believe that election fraud occurred. In a prior tweet Dr. Colyer wrote, “By an overwhelming margin, Kansas voters supported President Trump. A threat to election security anywhere is a threat to election security everywhere. To protect our voice, Kansas needs to be in this fight.”

Wisconsin’s attorney general did not mince words. “I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit,” AG Josh Kaul said.

Tuesday the Supreme Court made no comment when they refused to call into question the certification process in the state of Pennsylvania. Democratic Governor Tom Wolf has already certified Biden’s victory in his state. Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the November 3rd vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and others are pending, according to an Associated Press tally.

