Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nemaha County man accused of child sex crimes will bypass going to trial after making a deal with prosecutors.
According to MSC News, Timothy Blocker, 58, of Bern, pleaded no contest last week to counts of Aggravated Incest and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.
Prosecutors dropped charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Rape as part of Blocker’s plea agreement.
Blocker was arrested on November 4 following an investigation by the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Previously, Blocker pleaded no contest to a charge of Sexual Battery in a different case and was sentenced to 1 year in jail.
