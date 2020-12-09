Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nemaha County man accused of child sex crimes will bypass going to trial after making a deal with prosecutors.

According to MSC News, Timothy Blocker, 58, of Bern, pleaded no contest last week to counts of Aggravated Incest and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Prosecutors dropped charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Rape as part of Blocker’s plea agreement.

Blocker was arrested on November 4 following an investigation by the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Previously, Blocker pleaded no contest to a charge of Sexual Battery in a different case and was sentenced to 1 year in jail.

