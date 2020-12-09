Advertisement

Bern man charged with incest, child sex crimes strikes deal to avoid trial

Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
Blocker, 58, of Bern was arrested Nov. 4, 2020 and charged with child sex crimes.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Nemaha County man accused of child sex crimes will bypass going to trial after making a deal with prosecutors.

According to MSC News, Timothy Blocker, 58, of Bern, pleaded no contest last week to counts of Aggravated Incest and Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child.

Prosecutors dropped charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Rape as part of Blocker’s plea agreement.

Blocker was arrested on November 4 following an investigation by the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Previously, Blocker pleaded no contest to a charge of Sexual Battery in a different case and was sentenced to 1 year in jail.

