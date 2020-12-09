Advertisement

A Topeka woman turns 100-years-old during this pandemic

Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who has lived through the Great Depression, a World War and a pandemic is celebrated a milestone today.

Mary Simmons turned 100-years-old today and throughout her long life, she’s never skipped a beat in helping other.

Her mother told her from a young age to never be lazy and it’s safe to say Mary has always kept busy.

Simmons said “But for her there were not ten commandments, there were 11..and the 11th was thou shall not be lazy and she wasn’t and I certainly didn’t have the chance to be..so wherever we were, we were either working on our own or we were with somebody,”.

Simmons taught juvenile offenders and cared for orphaned children in Germany. While she lived there with her husband, she would write letters to families in Kansas asking if they would be interested in adopting.

Even now, she won’t let her age, or COVID keep her from putting smiles on people’s faces.

Executive Director of Homestead, Susan Bullock said “This is my first pandemic and she has come to me and taken my hand and said “Your strength holds us all together” which is an amazing compliment to give to somebody who feels like they are falling apart,”.

MAry said she always treated the offenders she worked with as the people she believed they could become.

