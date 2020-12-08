Advertisement

WATCH: Topeka family remembers loved one killed in Pearl Harbor Attack

By Ralph Hipp
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Day held special meaning for the Heavin family.

It’s the first anniversary of the attack that their brother and uncle, Hadley Heavin, is back home in Kansas.

U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Hadley Heavin was lost on the U.S.S. West Virginia. His remains were only found a few years ago, and identified after his brothers submitted their DNA for testing. His remains were returned, and thousands watched as he was laid to rest in Baxter Springs two months ago.

Heavin’s brother Charlie and his nephew Randy spoke with 13′s Ralph Hipp about the experience they call a blessing and a miracle.

