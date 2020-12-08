Wamego High School to remain in hybrid learning for semester

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Public Schools USD 320 has made the decision to keep Wamego High School in hybrid learning for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19.

Wamego Public Schools USD 320 says in a Facebook post that it made the decision on Dec. 8 to remain in the hybrid model at Wamego High School for the rest of the semester.

According to USD 320, with uncertainty for COVID-19 spikes relating to the holidays, health officials have indicated that the county is still not on solid ground regarding the virus after the Thanksgiving holiday. It said the impact of the holiday is still unknown.

The District said students may face two or three extra school days onsite, depending on which alphabet group the student falls in.

According to the District, it is committed to getting students back on site as soon as possible after the Christmas break.

