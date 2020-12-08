Advertisement

Wamego High School to remain in hybrid learning for semester

Wamego High School will remain in hybrid learning mode for the rest of the 2020 fall semester.
Wamego High School will remain in hybrid learning mode for the rest of the 2020 fall semester.(KMAN Radio)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Public Schools USD 320 has made the decision to keep Wamego High School in hybrid learning for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19.

Wamego Public Schools USD 320 says in a Facebook post that it made the decision on Dec. 8 to remain in the hybrid model at Wamego High School for the rest of the semester.

December 8, 2020 Dear USD 320 Families, Today a decision was made by our guidance committee to remain in the hybrid...

Posted by Wamego USD 320 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

According to USD 320, with uncertainty for COVID-19 spikes relating to the holidays, health officials have indicated that the county is still not on solid ground regarding the virus after the Thanksgiving holiday. It said the impact of the holiday is still unknown.

The District said students may face two or three extra school days onsite, depending on which alphabet group the student falls in.

According to the District, it is committed to getting students back on site as soon as possible after the Christmas break.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Covid numbers down slightly at Stormont; hospital participating in research trial
Photo courtesy: MGN
Safe Kids Kansas to host virtual awards ceremony for locals’ life-saving work
CVS reminds residents they still have time to get flu shot during National Flu Vaccine Week
Agriculture Marketing, Promotions Advisory Board to host meeting virtually