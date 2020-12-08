Tuesday forecast: Even warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoyed yesterday, you’ll love these next 3 days. Highs will be in the 60s before a cold front pushes through on Friday.

Speaking of Friday, models start to differ through early next week especially when it comes to precipitation through the weekend. Precipitation does move in late Thursday night into Friday but Friday night into the weekend, timing of precipitation differs. One model has precipitation lingering Friday night into Saturday with Sunday dry while the other model has dry conditions Friday night into Saturday with precipitation developing late Saturday night into Sunday. See video for a visual comparison. Because the models are more inconsistent than yesterday will put a snow chance in on Friday night but leave the weekend dry until confidence increases on how this weekend will play out. No matter what temperatures will be near if not below average for this time of year.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Upper 60s can’t be ruled out. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday will be the last mild day as clouds increase through the day before the next storm system arrives with rain late Thursday night into Friday. Friday may have a rain/snow mix with the wintry mix remaining north of I-70 as a cold front pushes through during the day but because impacts are expected to be minimal at this time, will keep it rain in the 8 day for now. As the cold front pushes through on Friday, temperatures may peak around midday for many spots before cooling down during the afternoon.

As mentioned above the weekend is uncertain on whether we’ll have precipitation or not and if we do there’s low confidence on when so will leave it dry for now.

Taking Action:

3 more days of mild weather, take advantage of it. Low confidence on the precipitation forecast Friday through the weekend so keep checking back daily for updates.

