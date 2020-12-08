Trusted Traveler program suspended in Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley has temporarily suspended its Trusted Traveler program.

Fort Riley says it has temporarily suspended the Trusted Traveler program for the latter part of December and the first weekend of January. It said under Trusted Traveler, Department of Defense ID cardholders may vouch for up to seven people in their vehicle.

According to the military base, Trusted Traveler was suspended from 10 p.m. on Dec. 4 through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7. It said the program will be suspended starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 11 and will not go back into effect until 5 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Fort Riley said visitors that do not have DoD ID cards will be required to stop at the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a pass. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.