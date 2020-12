TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be piloting a new rapid COVID-19 testing effort in its schools.

Topeka Public Schools says it will be piloting its new rapid COVID-19 testing effort within its schools on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

According to TPS, it will also be hosting its first Zoom training for staff on the testing.

