Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for setting a vehicle on fire.

The Topeka Fire Dept. responded to a vehicle fire at 522 SW 6th Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters found the car in flames, and a later investigation led them to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail Monday for burglary and arson.

