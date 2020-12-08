Tonight’s Topeka High-Junction City basketball games postponed

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — Topeka High’s basketball games against Junction City that was set for Tuesday have been postponed, according to the JC Post.

A new date hasn’t been scheduled.

According to JC Post, Junction City High School athletic director Matt Westerhaus explained that the Topeka Unified School District 501 Board of Education established guidelines for its teams to play under.

Junctiion City USD 475 teams are allowed to play without face masks but Topeka USD 501 teams are required to play with face masks, the JC Post reported.

USD 501 has other requirements such as a limit on the number of players and coaches that can participate in their games.

