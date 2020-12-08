Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third soldier has been arrested in a Manhattan rape investigation.
The Riley County Police Department says officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Nov. 24 around 4:40 p.m. that listed a 12-year-old girl as the victim with a 20-year-old male she knew as the suspect.
According to RCPD, on Dec. 8, around 11 a.m., Brian Griffith, 20, of Ft. Riley, was arrested in connection to one count of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.
Lt. Col. Terrence Kelley, Director of Public Affairs with the 1st Infantry Division said Griffith is indeed a soldier for the 1st Infantry division.
“We are very concerned about this situation, and our law enforcement worked together with the Riley County Police Department in this arrest,” said Lt. Col. Kelley
RCPD said Griffith was issued a bond of $250,000 is confined to the Riley County Jail.
