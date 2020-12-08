Advertisement

Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation

(KWCH 12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third soldier has been arrested in a Manhattan rape investigation.

The Riley County Police Department says officers filed a report for rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in Manhattan on Nov. 24 around 4:40 p.m. that listed a 12-year-old girl as the victim with a 20-year-old male she knew as the suspect.

According to RCPD, on Dec. 8, around 11 a.m., Brian Griffith, 20, of Ft. Riley, was arrested in connection to one count of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Lt. Col. Terrence Kelley, Director of Public Affairs with the 1st Infantry Division said Griffith is indeed a soldier for the 1st Infantry division.

“We are very concerned about this situation, and our law enforcement worked together with the Riley County Police Department in this arrest,” said Lt. Col. Kelley

RCPD said Griffith was issued a bond of $250,000 is confined to the Riley County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Manhattan Rape Investigation
Second Fort Riley soldier arrested in Riley County rape investigation

A second Fort Riley soldier has been arrested in connection with a rape investigation in Riley County.

Arrest made in Manhattan rape investigation

The Riley County Police Department announced the arrest of a 23-year-old man on charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy in connection to a November 24 incident involving a 12-year-old girl.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Riley Co. announces job retention program for businesses
Douglas Co. to begin COVID-19 asymptomatic mass testing
Gov. Kelly appoints new members to administration
KSHSAA Appeals Board
KSHSAA Board votes to allow limited fans at games