“Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas” provides three free COVID-19 testing sites in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the "Stop the Spread. It's Up to Us Kansas" campaign have come together to provide three free COVID-19 testing sites in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Governor Laura Kelly’s “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us Kansas” public health campaign to expand testing throughout the state have partnered to sponsor three separate COVID-19 testing sites to residents of Topeka and Shawnee Co.

According to SCHD, the testing is free of charge and will be offered to anyone that arrives at the site. It said those with no symptoms are still eligible for testing. It said pre-registration is encouraged, however, those that want to be tested can still arrive and be tested without an appointment. To register, click here.

SCHD said sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It said the locations of the three sites are as follows:

New Mt. Zion Baptist Church: 2801 SE Indiana. Please enter off of SE 28th St.

Topeka Housing Authority: 2010 SE California Ave. Please enter off of SE Swygart Ave.

Hummer Sports Park: 500 Tuffy Kellog Dr in the east parking lot. Tuffy Kellog Drive is located just west of SW MacVicar Ave. from SW 6th Ave.

According to SCHD, Hummer Sports Park is currently in operation while the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Topeka Housing Authority sites will open on Dec. 10.

