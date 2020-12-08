Seaman School District hosts community conversation on racism, equity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -USD 345 held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss eliminating racism and social injustice in the district.

Originally planned for July, the community meeting opted for a virtual approach because educational leaders believed it’ was time that these topics were addressed.

USD 345 addressed the districts history, where it is now, and where they hope to be in regards to eliminating racism and social injustice.

It comes as the district’s history gets new attention.

“We felt it was a topic that was for discussion especially in our district when it was discovered in recent research by some of our students that fred seaman, the founder, was a member of the kkk which again stirred up more conversation regarding racism.”

Frank Henderson, member of USD 345′s school board, says discussion on changing the districts name will come, but first they wanted to focus on the students’ experiences.

“This is the beginning, the very first discussion so there will be multiple community conversations, multiple meetings, hopefully with an equity council that we hope to form for this and so i’m sure the discussion of the name change will come down the road sometime.”

Tuesday night’s discussion covered a series of surveys, asking students about racism in the district. Several shared their own stories.

“We need to empower our students just as these students tonight which i’m so proud of were empowered to speak up when they experienced racism. we want our students to be empowered and it begins with the community because as we stated tonight it comes from the community, it begins with you”

USD 345 is in the process of forming an equity council, they say if you have any interest in joining to message them your email address on their Facebook page...

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.