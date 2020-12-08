Advertisement

Santa visits TPS students virtually

(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa is taking an unconventional approach to visit students at Topeka Public Schools for the 2020 holiday season.

Topeka Public Schools says due to COVID-19, Santa is keeping his distance for the 2020 holiday season and will be visiting schools by virtually dropping into classrooms through Zoom throughout December.

TPS said Santa made his first stop at Shaner Early Learning Academy on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m.

TPS said each classroom gets a five-minute visit which allows students to tell Santa their wishes for Christmas and ask questions.

