Salvation Army leaders say pandemic highlights the need to donate to Red Kettle Campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 2020 marks William Sherley’s fifth year of bell ringing for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“It’s my way to step up and give back to the community,” he said Monday.

“It’s a way that you can contribute not only to the Salvation Army but you’re helping others and a lot of people want to help somebody in need so this is their way of doing that.”

Sherley said he was inspired to ring by his mother, who was a kettle bell ringer for six years.

This year, Sherley has new additions like wearing a mask and the use of QR codes for donations to adapt to COVID-19 safety measures.

“It’s nothing we weren’t able to prepare for and just with the Lord’s guidance we had to come out and do His work.”

He said new community needs caused by the pandemic motivated him to keep the family tradition going.

“There’s a lot more people that are struggling right now this year because of the pandemic and there’s a lot of jobs lost and they were off work so much that they’re struggling themselves,” he said.

“So we’re just out here trying to meet the needs of the community.”

Sherley’s part of the 90 percent of returning ringers in Shawnee County.

Captain Cristian Lopez of the Topeka branch of the Salvation Army said veteran ringers are the heart of the campaign.

“They are coming back which makes us happy and also they are setting an example for new generations so we’re praying for the new generations to step up and to help.”

Lopez said the organization is about 30 percent of the way to their $237,000 fundraising goal.

Money raised by the Red Kettle Campaign help run the Salvation Army’s service like assisting with bills, food distribution as well as youth and ministry programming.

Lopez said the organization’s seen a higher use of these services since the pandemic began, which is why he said it’s important to give.

“There’s people in need there’s people who are struggling right now people who lose their job and never experienced the help from the Salvation Army,” he said.

“So it is important to keep helping because we don’t know when that could happen to us.”

Sherley said as long as there is a need he will be ringing.

“There’s children out there that they don’t know where that next meal is coming from and that gives them hope when they see us out here ringing that bell they know the Salvation Army is still here to provide,”he said.

“I’m gonna go as long as the Lord calls me to go and where he calls me.”

