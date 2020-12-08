Salute Our Heroes: Stormont Vail nurse on the frontlines of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As hospitals reach capacity during the pandemic, nurses are feeling the struggles of being in the COVID-19 units.

One nurse in the Stormont Vail ICU Unit spoke with 13 News about the challenges she’s faced and the joys of working with patients.

SaraLynn Smallback takes care of two patients on her 12-hour shift in the ICU at Stormont Vail.

“The nurse comes second, so if you have to pee you hold it, if you have to eat you don’t eat. We don’t drink. I have a kidney stone - you work through whatever is going on in the moment.”

She started in labor and delivery, taking care of babies during the H1N1 pandemic.

Smallback was unsure what to expect this year taking on a new fight.

“Back in March and April - I’m not an anxious person and I was a little bit nervous about coming to work not knowing what I’d walk into.”

Smallback moved to ICU in January.

“I never know what I’m walking into and on my days off, all I do is sleep.”

She said it’s hard to react in the unit when something goes wrong.

“You’re in isolation and you can’t walk out. I think their heart’s going to stop, they’re going to stop breathing, whatever the case may be - I can’t get out of the room to call the family and say, ‘your loved one is not doing well.”

With COVID-19 effecting patients in different ways, Smallback said the fear of the unknown is the hardest part at any point in the day throughout her shift.

“What kept me up at night is, what if they die and my first phone call to the family member is they passed away.”

But, the positive phone calls to families and seeing patients leave the ICU healthy outweigh the hardships.

“For the 50 patients that either die or aren’t doing well, it makes it worth the one patient who is crying because they’ve been in the ICU for the week and they finally get to leave.”

Smallback urges people to wear their mask as we continue into the winter months.

