Safe Kids Kansas to host virtual awards ceremony for locals’ life-saving work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas will be honoring Topekans for their life-saving work.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Safe Kids Kansas will be presenting its Annual Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. It said the awards will recognize the outstanding work of individuals, coalitions and agencies that have worked to reduce unintentional injury to the children of Kansas. It said instead of presenting the awards in person, it will present the awards via Zoom.

According to the KDHE, the awards include the Dr. Dennis Cooley Award of Excellence which is named after Dpediatricianr. Dennis Cooley of Topeka. It said the 2020 Cooley Award will be presented to Teresa Taylor.

The KDHE said Taylor holds various certifications and titles and all of them reflect the heart of a person that is passionate about improving the lives of others. It said Taylor is an RN and Trauma Prevention Coordinator at Stormont Vail Health. Additionally, it said she serves as co-coordinator of Safe Kids Shawnee County and is a Child Passenger Safety Technician.

According to the KDHE, Taylor is well known for her collaboration skills. It said she serves on multiple public health and safety committees and Boards that bring together partners toward a common goal. It said from community bike safety events to car seat check lanes and inspection stations, Taylor has been a powerful safety advocate who has helped establish and promote programs that help families keep their kids safer.

“Teresa Taylor is a leader by example. She is the first to step up to a challenge and will bring other partners to the table with her positive attitude and ingenuity,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “Teresa is a problem solver and uses that approach to improve the lives and health outcomes for every individual she touches, young and old. We are pleased to have the opportunity to honor Teresa Taylor for her efforts in preventing childhood injury.”

The KDHE said Safe Kids Kansas will also present awards for Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety, Outstanding Coalition Organization, Local Coalition of the Year and Service Recognition awards. It said recipients are as follows:

The Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety Award - Happy Faces Entertainment and the Topeka Community Cycle Project.

The Outstanding Coalition Organization Award - Kansas Child Death Review Board.

The Local Coalition of the Year Award - Safe Kids Cowley County.

Service Recognition Award - Tonya Merrill, Director of the Cloud County Resource Center.

