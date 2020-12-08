Rolling Meadows gets referred back to Planning Commission with new stipulations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility may have to revise its plan yet again.

The Board of County Commissioners says on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, representatives from Waste Management of Kansas appeared before regarding an amendment to a Special USe Permit that was granted to Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility in 1978 in order to increase the height of the Facility from an elevation of 1,164 Mean Sea Level to 1,190 Mean Sea Level.

According to the BCC, after a public hearing where comments were heard from both those in favor and those opposed to the height increase, it voted to refer the request back to the Planning Commission, however, a directive was added that the Planning Commission consider a revised site plan with no increase to the maximum height of the landfill and shows drainage improvements complying with requirements from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The BCC said after discussions with Shawnee County staff and the KDHE, the applicant submitted a revised site plan complying with its directive. It said the Planning Commission will review and consider the revised site plan on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. It said the public is invited to attend and participate in the meeting.

In order to receive a Zoom link, email planning@snco.us.

