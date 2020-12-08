Riley County police investigate 2 buglaries resulting in gun thefts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating a pair of recent burglaries that resulted in the theft of various items including a number of guns.

According to Riley County police reports, the first burglary was reported at 11:04 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1100 block of Pierre Street in Manhattan.

Officers listed two men, ages 27 and 28, along with a 28-year-old woman as victims in the case, which occurred when an unknown person entered their residence and stole a Thompson 12-gauge shotgun; a Geretta 12-gauge shotgun; a Winchester 12-gauge shotgun; a Springfield 9-mm handgun; a Canon EOS Rebel T7 camera; and cash.

The estimated loss was approximately $3,900..

The other burglary that resulted in gun thefts was reported at 12:22 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of N. 8th Street in Manhattan.

The victims in that burglary were listed as three 21-year-old men and two 22-year-old men.

Riley County police said the burglary and theft occurred when an unknown person entered the residence and stole a Flyby massage gun; a Samsung soundbar speaker; Sony headphones;, a Goldenhour wristwatch; Apple Airpods’ a Remington 1187 12-gauge shotgun; a Glock 17 9-mm magazine; Dolce & Gabbana cologne; ammunition;, and alcohol.

The estimated loss in this case was approximately $1,678.

Anyone with information can contact Manhattan-Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

