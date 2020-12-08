Riley Co. reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 7.

RCHD said Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan was caring for 11 positive patients and 2 persons under investigation at the time of its report. It said three of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to RCHD, most of the test results from its Thursday free testing event were received over the weekend. It said it received 601 of its 657 tests. It said almost all of the positive patients in that round of testing have been notified. It said contact tracing staff have also started contacting negative patients and will continue to make calls as more results are made available. It said of the 601 results received, 25% have been positive. It said some of the participants live in other counties and their data will not be included in its statistics.

RCHD said Governor Laura Kelly also launched a website to help Kansans find free COVID-19 testing sites. It said free drive up testing will be offered in Manhattan’s CiCo Park every Thursday from 11 a. m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. except Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. It said in the holiday weeks, testing will be offered on Mondays instead. It said future testing dates include Dec. 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. It said additional testing dates may be added in January.

According to RCHD, no new outbreaks have yet been identified since its Friday, Dec. 4 report. It said there are a total of 13 active outbreaks in the county and staff communicate extensively with outbreak locations to ensure protocols are followed for cleaning and quarantine, and that all close contacts are contacted.

