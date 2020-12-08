Riley Co. announces job retention program for businesses

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has announced a CDBG-CV job retention program for businesses.

Riley County says it has received a $132,000 award from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help Riley Co. businesses retain jobs for low-moderate income residents that may have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Riley Co., up to $13,200 is available per business with $5,000 available per every LMI job retained. It said businesses are required to be located outside the city limits of Manhattan and within Riley County.

The county said there is also still money available to help businesses with additional COVID-19 related losses. It said the expense eligibility period is between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2020.

According to the county, grants will be awarded to applicants that submit a completed application form on a first-come, first-served basis. It said the application is due no later than June 30, 2021.

