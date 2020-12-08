Advertisement

NOTO Arts Center to close for season

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts Center will close to the public for the season.

The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District says the NOTO Arts Center will be closed to the public until the February First Friday Art Walk on Feb. 5, for cleaning and maintenance.

NOTO said it is asking residents to make donations to the Topeka Rescue Mission for the holiday season. It said residents can drop off nonperishable food, household goods and personal care items to Matryoshka and Paper June until Dec. 22 and new blankets should be brought to Compass Point until Dec. 19. It said residents should check individual stores for hours of operation.

NOTO is also thanking those that helped it raise over $20,700 to go towards its public art. It said it is giving a special thanks to the many NOTO businesses that made donations or raised funds for the campaign.

