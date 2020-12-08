KWO to host virtual December meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Authority will host its December meeting virtually.

The Kansas Water Authority, of the Kansas Water Office, says it will host its meeting via webinar on Friday, Dec. 11, beginning at 9 a.m.

The KWA said it is responsible for advising the Governor, Legislature and Director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues, as well as ensuring water policies and programs address the needs of all Kansans. It said it also serves as the advisor of the Kansas Water Vision and Kansas Water Plan. It said state agency directors serve as ex-officio members.

For more information on how to access the meeting, visit the Kansas Water Office website.

