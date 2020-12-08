Advertisement

KSHSAA Board votes to allow limited fans at games

By Melissa Brunner and Joseph Hennessy
Dec. 8, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fans may return to Kansas school activities, but in a limited capacity.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted Tuesday afternoon, 54 to 24, to allow up to two parents or guardians per participant family. The change is effective Dec. 10 and will continue through at least Jan. 28.

An appeals board voted last week to recommend the board of directors reconsider its ban on all fans at school activities through Jan. 28. The policy was part of a plan to allow the winter sports season to proceed. However, KSHSAA received several formal grievances and more than 1,000 emails opposing the decision.

The board of directors considered motions that would have allowed family members besides only parents or guardians, but it was ultimately voted down. Some board members also were concerned about enacting the change so quickly, but other members said they were ready to allow fans immediately if allowed.

