KSHSAA approves limited fans to attend activities starting Dec. 10

A Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) meeting allowed Winter Sports competition to start as originally planned.
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two parents or guardians will be allowed to attend high school activities starting Dec. 10, reversing a previous decision made by the Kansas State High School Activities Association banning all fans.

KSHSAA’s board of directors voted Tuesday to allow two parents or guardians of participants to attend high school activities in Kansas with a 54-21 vote with three abstaining.

An amendment to change the language of two parents or guardians per paricipant(s) family to two family members per participant failed 10-66 with two abstaining. A amendment to push the start date back for allowing fans to Jan. 12 also failed 28-50.

The board originally voted Nov. 24 to prohibit fans from winter sports activities through January 28th as part of its restrictions in allowing the winter sports season to proceed. However, KSHSAA received several formal grievances and more than 1,000 emails opposing the decision.

After a Dec. 4 meeting, a KSHSAA appeals board recommended the organization’s board of directors reconsider its ban on all fans at school activities.

