Kansas legislature selects new leadership

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly congratulated the recently elected Kansas House and Senate leadership, both new and familiar.

“I send my congratulations to the newly elected House and Senate Leadership in the Kansas Statehouse,” Gov. Kelly said. “I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to Kansans: funding schools, keeping Kansans healthy and increasing access to affordable health care, building a stronger infrastructure, and continuing down the path to economic recovery.”

There are quite a few new faces in the State Senate.

Republicans elected Ty Masterson of Andover as president, Rick Wilborn of McPherson as vice president, and Gene Suellentrop of Wichita as majority leader. Masterson replaces Susan Wagle, who did not seek reelection, while Wilborn and Suellentrop replace Jeff Longbine and Jim Denning, who did not seek the leadership posts again.

For the democrats, Dinah Sykes of Lenexa will be the first woman to serve as minority leader. She takes over for Topeka’s Anthony Hensley, who lost his reelection bid. Oletha Faust-Goudeau will serve as assistant minority leader.

The House’s top leadership is unchanged, with Ron Ryckman as speaker, and Tom Sawyer as minority leader.

