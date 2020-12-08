Joe Berry looks forward to playing at the next level

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The walls of Joe Berry’s room are covered in mementos from his exceptional basketball career.

”Right here I think this is the fourth grade national champion trophy,” Berry said, pointing to a big basketball trophy on his desk. “This is the third grade.”

Growing up, Berry always wanted to be a hooper.

“12 or 13 years I’ve been playing,” Berry said. “Just playing with my brother in the driveway. My dad now my dad being out they are keeping score. My grandma would always be outside watching me. So, those are kind of the memories that come back to me when I think about when I first started playing basketball.”

And that life long goal was realized.

“Since I was a little kid I wanted to just get to the highest level and I think I got there.” Berry said.

The Washburn Rural star committed to play basketball at Army.

“They were one of the first schools that start talking to me,” Berry said. “So, I felt a really good connection and I thought it was a really good fit and so I decided to pull the trigger.”

His recruiting process was made difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think the biggest thing was just not getting able to see like the campus and where you’re going to be for the next four years,” Berry said. “Which made it kind of hard. Like you don’t know where you’re going. You don’t know the coaches. You’ve seen them over zoom and FaceTime but it’s a lot different from sitting down in real life and shaking their hand.”

But Joe knew he’d found his new home.

“I think we figured it out,” Berry said. “I think we found a good fit.”

Choosing a service academy brings a whole different set of challenges. Athletes will be expected to serve their country. Berry’s looks forward to the leadership opportunity.

“I think it’s pretty cool And kind of exciting I’ll be a veteran one day,” Berry said. “I think that’s pretty cool, but there’s just a bunch of opportunities I think nothing that can happen after that.”

