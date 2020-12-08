In response to COVID-19, city of Topeka to distribute free hand sanitizer on Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local residents can pick up free bottles of hand sanitizer on Wednesday morning, courtesy of the city of Topeka.

The “pop-up” event, called Operation Hand Sanitizer, is being conducted in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Topeka community, said city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield.

The City of Topeka Division of Community Engagement will distribute 1,000 bottles of 20-ounce hand sanitizer from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Heritage Hall parking lot on the grounds of the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Western.

Participants will receive one free bottle of hand sanitizer per household on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition, everyone will receive a resource bag containing COVID-19 information and community resources.

Those wishing to receive a bottle of hand sanitizer must present photo identification with a current address in the city limits of Topeka and must be 18 year of age or older\

“Taking precautions and practicing healthy habits is extremely important with the prevalence of COVID19 in our community,” said Monique Glaude, division director of Community Engagement. “Thanks to a generous donor, the city of Topeka is working to help our community by providing hand sanitizer to our community.”

City officials said 14,500, 20-ounce bottles of Faber hand sanitizer were donated by an anonymous community partner.

Officials said the City of Topeka Division of Community Engagement will sponsor other pop-up events where hand sanitizer will be distributed through April 2021.

