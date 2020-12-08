Advertisement

Hiawatha schools to resume in-person classes this week

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students in Hiawatha Unified School District 415 will resume in-person learning this week, a day earlier than originally planned, according to KNZA Radio.

In a special meeting on Monday night, the district’s school board voted 6-1 to resume on-site learning at the district’s three schools on Wednesday, a day earlier than planned.

According to KNZA, USD 415 board president Tom Simmer cast the only dissenting vote. Simmer said he believed the district should stay in remote learning a while longer.

Additionally, the board voted 6-1 to allow all athletic and activity practices to resume Tuesday, with Simmer casting the only “no” vote.

The action came after the board received an update from local health officials on the number of COVID-19 cases in the Brown County and in the district’s schools.

Brown County Health Officer Robin Downard said the county is seeing a decrease in the number of cases. As of Monday, Downard said, there were 95 active cases in Brown County, with five individuals currently hospitalized.

