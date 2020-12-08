GTP: Amazing turnout for Miracle on Kansas Parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite some COVID-friendly adjustments, the Topeka community still came out strong for the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The parade “switched directions” this year, placing stationary displays while visitors traveled along a set route to see them all.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says there were 4,000 cars that took part in the parade Saturday night. With that, they also announced a whopping 2,000 lbs of canned goods donated to Harvesters.

“We have an amazing community! 4000 cars came through our socially distant reverse Holiday Parade tonight, 2000 pounds of canned goods were donated to Harvesters!! That is ONE TON of food!! You can’t keep our city down!”

