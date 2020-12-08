Advertisement

GTP: Amazing turnout for Miracle on Kansas Parade

25th Miracle on Kansas Ave. held as “reverse” parade
25th Miracle on Kansas Ave. held as “reverse” parade
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite some COVID-friendly adjustments, the Topeka community still came out strong for the city’s annual Christmas parade.

The parade “switched directions” this year, placing stationary displays while visitors traveled along a set route to see them all.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says there were 4,000 cars that took part in the parade Saturday night. With that, they also announced a whopping 2,000 lbs of canned goods donated to Harvesters.

“We have an amazing community! 4000 cars came through our socially distant reverse Holiday Parade tonight, 2000 pounds of canned goods were donated to Harvesters!! That is ONE TON of food!! You can’t keep our city down!”

We have an amazing community! 4000 cars came through our socially distant reverse Holiday Parade tonight, 2000 pounds of...

Posted by Greater Topeka Partnership on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
PJ the Cat
$3,000 reward for information in animal cruelty death of PJ the Cat
Kansas Highway Patrol.
KHP officials facing lawsuits from former employees for July firings
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
The Kansas Board of Attorney Discipline will hold a hearing this week to review the conduct of...
Kansas prosecutor faces disciplinary hearing this week

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Jacqie Spradling, left, arrives with her legal team Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, for a hearing into...
Disciplinary hearing opens for former Shawnee Co. prosecutor
Kansas legislature selects new leadership