Grant leads KU to expand Russian studies opportunities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A $120,000 grant was given to the University of Kansas from the U.S.-Russian Foundation.

The grant is to expand efforts to allow Kansas High School students to explore their opportunities in Russian academic programs.

Students who are interested can take part in a webinar five-day summer class at KU. In this course, students will learn Russian culture, literature, language, history and politics.

A free online Russian language sequence will also be offered in fall 2021.

More information can be found at [http://www.news.ku.edu]

