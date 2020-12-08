Grant leads KU to expand Russian studies opportunities
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A $120,000 grant was given to the University of Kansas from the U.S.-Russian Foundation.
The grant is to expand efforts to allow Kansas High School students to explore their opportunities in Russian academic programs.
Students who are interested can take part in a webinar five-day summer class at KU. In this course, students will learn Russian culture, literature, language, history and politics.
A free online Russian language sequence will also be offered in fall 2021.
More information can be found at [http://www.news.ku.edu]
