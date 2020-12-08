Governor’s Council on Tax Reform urges Congress to deliver stimulus bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Governor’s Council on Tax Reform is encouraging Congress to deliver a stimulus bill to support state and local aid.

Governor Laura Kelly says the Kansas Governor’s Council on Tax Reform has joined her and countless small businesses encouraging Congress to support another round of federal stimulus legislation as soon as possible.

According to Gov. Kelly, at the Council’s Nov. 19 meeting, it unanimously approved a motion to memorialize for congressional leadership and the Kansas delegation in Washington D.C., in regards to the importance of the stimulus package with an emphasis on provisions relating to funding for state and local governments that would allow them to backfill a part of receipts that have collapsed due to the impact of COVID-19.

Gov. Kelly said the letter to Senator Mitch McConnell, Senator Chuck Schumer, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Kevin McCarthy was signed by bipartisan Co-Chairs Janis Lee and Steve Morris. She said the letter notes that since the state cannot constitutionally operate with a negative budget balance, it would be facing a round of “unattractive” policy options and be less likely to give serious consideration to certain tax relief measures that are championed by the Kansas Chamber.

“We need Congress to get back to the negotiating table,” the Co-Chairs said. “It is beyond ridiculous that the second stimulus package has been bogged down amid partisan bickering all summer and fall alongside ever-changing and mixed signals from the outgoing administration.”

“The magnitude of budget cuts, sleight-of-hand budget tricks and other unattractive options under consideration in Kansas will be much worse as a direct result of the federal failure to provide another round of state and local aid. At that point, anyone upset about tax and budget decisions around our state in 2021 should be able to draw a straight line back to the people who obstructed the legislation in Washington, D.C., this summer and fall,” said council member Chris Courtwright.

Gov. Kelly also said she called on Congress to act as soon as possible on Dec. 1. She said she emphasized the increasing likelihood of another recession in 2021 without a second stimulus package.

“Without economic relief from Washington, there is a growing concern of a national recession in the foreseeable future,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration renews its requests to Congress to prioritize and pass economic relief so we can keep Kansas’ businesses open and our kids in school.”

To read the full letter, click here.

