Gov. Kelly appoints new members to administration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made some new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training (CPOST)

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Commission is to suspend, revoke or deny certification of police or law enforcement officers failing to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met these requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose required information for certification. She said it also provides accredited instruction required for the permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

Chief Jeffrey Hooper, Hutchinson

Kansas Volunteer Commission

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Commission is to prepare a national service plan for the state, ensure diverse outreach to community-based agencies and administer specific grant programs.

Barbara Hickert, Topeka (reappointment)

Amy Pinger, Topeka (appointed to a different seat on the Commission)

Cindy Miles, Wichita

Christian Ramirez, Kansas City

