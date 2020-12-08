Advertisement

Gov. Kelly appoints new members to administration

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has made some new appointments to her administration.

Governor Laura Kelly says she has announced new appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions.

Commission on Police Officers Standards and Training (CPOST)

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Commission is to suspend, revoke or deny certification of police or law enforcement officers failing to meet the requirements of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Act or has met these requirements by falsifying documents or failing to disclose required information for certification. She said it also provides accredited instruction required for the permanent appointment of full-time police and law officers.

  • Chief Jeffrey Hooper, Hutchinson

Kansas Volunteer Commission

Gov. Kelly said the purpose of the Commission is to prepare a national service plan for the state, ensure diverse outreach to community-based agencies and administer specific grant programs.

  • Barbara Hickert, Topeka (reappointment)
  • Amy Pinger, Topeka (appointed to a different seat on the Commission)
  • Cindy Miles, Wichita
  • Christian Ramirez, Kansas City

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Riley Co. announces job retention program for businesses
Douglas Co. to begin COVID-19 asymptomatic mass testing
Third soldier arrested in Manhattan rape investigation
KSHSAA Appeals Board
KSHSAA Board votes to allow limited fans at games