Free shipping on December 14th for holiday shoppers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For last minute shoppers, mark your calendars, December 14th is Free Shipping Day in the U.S.

This day is most likely the last date stores will offer free shipping with no minimum purchase and guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve, according to Rebecca Gramuglia, Consumer Expert at TopCashback.com.

According to TopCashback, 57% of Americans try to spend the minimum amount to knock off shipping fees.

Out of a survey of 1,874 adults who are 18 and over, 83% of shoppers are more likely to online shop when a store offers free returns.

While free shipping is a plus, always check the online order return policy. Some retailers may offer free shipping but may not offer free returns.

For more information, click [TopCashback.com] here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.