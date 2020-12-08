Advertisement

Free shipping on December 14th for holiday shoppers

(WHSV)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For last minute shoppers, mark your calendars, December 14th is Free Shipping Day in the U.S.

This day is most likely the last date stores will offer free shipping with no minimum purchase and guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve, according to Rebecca Gramuglia, Consumer Expert at TopCashback.com.

According to TopCashback, 57% of Americans try to spend the minimum amount to knock off shipping fees.

Out of a survey of 1,874 adults who are 18 and over, 83% of shoppers are more likely to online shop when a store offers free returns.

While free shipping is a plus, always check the online order return policy. Some retailers may offer free shipping but may not offer free returns.

For more information, click [TopCashback.com] here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

CVS reminds residents they still have time to get flu shot during National Flu Vaccine Week
Agriculture Marketing, Promotions Advisory Board to host meeting virtually
Hundreds of students at the University of Kansas pledged not to attend class on Monday as part...
Grant leads KU to expand Russian studies opportunities
TPS to pilot rapid COVID-19 testing in schools
Rolling Meadows Landfill which could soon see a new layout and an increase in garbage height
Rolling Meadows gets referred back to Planning Commission with new stipulations