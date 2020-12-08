Douglas Co. to begin COVID-19 asymptomatic mass testing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County will begin COVID-19 asymptomatic mass testing on Dec. 12.

Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health says asymptomatic COVID-19 mass testing events for county residents will begin on Dec. 12, with events planned in each Douglas Co. city throughout the week.

According to LDCPH, the testing is free to Douglas Co. residents, but appointments are required. It said those wanting to schedule a time to be tested should click here.

LDCPH said only one appointment time is needed per vehicle and multiple people within the vehicle may be tested.

“These mass testing events in our community are helping us to identify people who might be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 so that we can isolate them and quarantine their contacts, hopefully, to prevent them from unknowingly exposing others to the virus, particularly those who might be the most vulnerable in our community,” said Linda Craig, Director of Clinic Services at Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health.

According to LDCPH, the next round of testing events are as follows:

Lawrence: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12 and Saturday, Dec. 19, Douglas County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2120 Harper St.

Eudora: noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13, Eudora Community Center, 1638 Elm St.

Baldwin City: noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, Liston Stadium, Baker University, 100 Fremont St.

Lecompton: noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, Lecompton Elementary School, 626 Whitfield St.

LDCPH said all events will be drive-through testing events, but in the case of inclement weather will be moved on their designated days to the Douglas County 4-H Fairgrounds in Lawrence to be held under the covered pavilion.

According to LDCPH, LMH Health also announced that it received funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. It said one major area of focus for the health network’s funding request was testing in three specific areas: mass community testing, school baseline testing and healthcare and first responder surveillance testing.

LDCPH said in late November, the pair joined forces to offer asymptomatic testing sites in the county. It said around 1,900 people were tested with a positivity rate of 1.4%.

According to LDCPH, the testing is only for those that do not feel symptoms of the virus. For those feeling symptoms consistent with COVID-19, LDCPH said to contact a personal healthcare provider or the health department to be screened for testing at 785-856-4343.

For more information, click here.

