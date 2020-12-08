CVS reminds residents they still have time to get flu shot during National Flu Vaccine Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The week of Dec. 6 is National Influenza Vaccination Week and there is still time for residents to get their annual flu shot.

CVS Pharmacy says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has spearheaded Dec. 6 - 12 as National Influenza Vaccination Week and it wants to remind residents that it is not too late to receive a flu shot.

According to CVS, flu shots are available every day of the week at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations throughout the nation.

CVS said the flu shot is the best way to protect against the flu and is an important step to take to keep the overall health of the community safe and minimize the impact of the flu on health care resources as the nation continues to fight against COVID-19.

“We have seen more patients than ever get their flu shot this season but know that there are still individuals that have not yet received their vaccination and are planning to,” said Jon Roberts, Chief Operating Officer, CVS Health. “CVS Health is prepared to administer 20 million flu shots this flu season and we encourage everyone to make a plan to be immunized before the end of the year.”

According to CVS, The CDC established NIVW in 2005 in order to highlight the importance of vaccination through the holiday season as well as into the New Year, when the flu is typically at its peak. It said flu shots are available at almost 10,000 CVS Pharmacies and around 1,100 MinuteClinic locations.

CVS said both its pharmacies and MinuteClinic, which is a retail health clinic of CVS inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores, will continue to offer convenient options for residents to get their flu shot, seven days a week with expanded hours for weekends and evenings.

“The effects of COVID-19 are unprecedented factors this cold and flu season. Health care providers are busy meeting pandemic-related demands, and that’s likely to get worse as we head into the winter months so it’s important that we reduce the number of cold and flu cases and flu-related hospitalizations as much as possible to preserve our health care resources,” said Angela Patterson, DNP, FNP-BC, NEA-BC, FAANP, Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, MinuteClinic.

“This begins with getting your annual flu vaccination,” added Patterson. “It’s also important to remember that the same things that can help slow the spread of COVID-19 washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face covering and avoiding crowds are also important actions in reducing transmission of the flu.”

CVS Health said in 2020 it is taking more steps to help patients and colleagues feel safe during the immunization process. It said all patients are required to wear face coverings and will have their temperatures taken before immunization. It said pharmacists and MinuteClinic providers that administer the vaccines wear personal protective equipment and observe enhanced cleaning protocols.

According to CVS, for patients that do fall ill, it recommends talking with local healthcare providers as soon as symptoms develop. It said it is currently managing over 4,300 COVID-19 testing sites, up to 1,000 of which provide rapid result testing. It said rapid result testing also helps symptomatic patients that test negative for COVID-19 access testing and care for the flu and other seasonal illnesses at MinuteClinic.

For more information on CVS Health and COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.