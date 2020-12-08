Crews respond to late-night fire near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after an apartment caught fire late Monday just south of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in an apartment house in the 100 block of S.W. 15th.

Information about the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.