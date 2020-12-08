Advertisement

Crews respond to late-night fire near downtown Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a blaze late Monday at an apartment house just south...
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a blaze late Monday at an apartment house just south of downtown, authorities said. No injuries were reported.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after an apartment caught fire late Monday just south of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 10:46 p.m. Monday in an apartment house in the 100 block of S.W. 15th.

Information about the cause of the fire and an estimated dollar loss weren’t immediately available.

