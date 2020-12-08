Covid numbers down slightly at Stormont; hospital participating in research trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Covid-19 patients at Stormont Vail is down slightly from a high last week. CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy says they are caring for 85 patients as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s down from a high of 105. However, Stormont remains vigilant, fully aware that there could be a post-Thanksgiving surge. The hospital’s ICU is currently at 90 percent capacity and positive tests through their drive-through remain high. Thirty-two percent (32%) of those who are symptomatic are coming back as confirmed cases. You can self-schedule a Covid-19 test by clicking HERE.

Dr. Kenagy says Stormont has been selected for an investigational research trial by the National Institutes of Health. The hospital will begin treating Covid patients with a highly concentrated mixture of antibodies. The medication will be administered intravenously by IV.

Optimism is high that a working vaccine will soon be available that is both safe and effective. Kenagy noted that the first vaccine in the U.K. was officially administered today. He says that Stormont is awaiting direction from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and are preparing to be a part of the distribution effort.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been a long 9 months and is beginning to take a toll on their team members according to Chief Experience Officer Darlene Stone. She says that in addition to the regular care they offer for employees, they have added or increased opportunities. They are now offering pet therapy for staff twice a week, they are creating serenity rooms for workers to use on their breaks—an effort to help them detach from workplace stress. Additionally, they offer a non-crisis line to give employees a familiar listening ear as well as virtual yoga classes. The Healthcare Heroes Fund provides assistance to employees financially impacted as a direct result of the pandemic.

