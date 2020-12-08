Advertisement

Covid numbers down slightly at Stormont; hospital participating in research trial

Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 that Covid hospitalizations are down from last week.
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Covid-19 patients at Stormont Vail is down slightly from a high last week. CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy says they are caring for 85 patients as of Tuesday afternoon. That’s down from a high of 105. However, Stormont remains vigilant, fully aware that there could be a post-Thanksgiving surge. The hospital’s ICU is currently at 90 percent capacity and positive tests through their drive-through remain high. Thirty-two percent (32%) of those who are symptomatic are coming back as confirmed cases. You can self-schedule a Covid-19 test by clicking HERE.

Dr. Kenagy says Stormont has been selected for an investigational research trial by the National Institutes of Health. The hospital will begin treating Covid patients with a highly concentrated mixture of antibodies. The medication will be administered intravenously by IV.

Optimism is high that a working vaccine will soon be available that is both safe and effective. Kenagy noted that the first vaccine in the U.K. was officially administered today. He says that Stormont is awaiting direction from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and are preparing to be a part of the distribution effort.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has been a long 9 months and is beginning to take a toll on their team members according to Chief Experience Officer Darlene Stone. She says that in addition to the regular care they offer for employees, they have added or increased opportunities. They are now offering pet therapy for staff twice a week, they are creating serenity rooms for workers to use on their breaks—an effort to help them detach from workplace stress. Additionally, they offer a non-crisis line to give employees a familiar listening ear as well as virtual yoga classes. The Healthcare Heroes Fund provides assistance to employees financially impacted as a direct result of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 57-year-old Topeka man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening on the...
Man suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash Sunday in North Topeka
Nine people were out of their homes after a fire late Monday in a building that houses two...
Nine people forced from homes after late-night fire near downtown Topeka
A semi-trailer driver was seriously injured in a Sunday evening crash on westbound Interstate...
Semi driver hospitalized after Wabaunsee County crash
Rashonda Mendez, 33, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail for burglary and arson.
Topeka woman arrested for arson, theft
Coronavirus update
Kansas has over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

Wamego High School will remain in hybrid learning mode for the rest of the 2020 fall semester.
Wamego High School to remain in hybrid learning for semester
Photo courtesy: MGN
Safe Kids Kansas to host virtual awards ceremony for locals’ life-saving work
CVS reminds residents they still have time to get flu shot during National Flu Vaccine Week
Agriculture Marketing, Promotions Advisory Board to host meeting virtually