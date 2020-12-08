Advertisement

Council Grove nursing home reporting 50 COVID-19 cases

A Council Grove nursing home reports 50 residents and an undisclosed number of staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to KVOE Radio.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove nursing home is battling a coronavirus outbreak, according to KVOE Radio.

Morris County’s caseload was reported at 299 on Monday, up 94 from 205 a week ago.

Additionally, active cases went to 115 from 44, KVOE reports.

Earlier, Morris County Hospital reported a “widespread” outbreak at the Diversicare long-term care facility in Council Grove, “with the majority of its residents and staff testing positive” for the coronavirus.

According to KVOE, Diversicare says it currently has 50 residents infected with COVID-19. The number of staff members with the coronavirus hasn’t been released.

Morris County Hospital says it is treating several patients from Diversicare in part because the nursing home doesn’t have enough staff members to care for the affected residents. At this time, no patients have required intensive care unit level of care.

KVOE says Morris County Hospital has the Diversicare patients in a “quartered-off wing.” Those with health-care licensure may call the hospital at 620-767-5172 if they can help.

KVOE added that Morris County has had one COVID-19 death as of Monday. The causes of two other deaths are pending, as officials are awaiting reports from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Council Grove is a city of about 2,200 people located 55 miles southwest of Topeka in Morris County.

