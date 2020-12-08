Construction on Aggieville Parking Garage to begin

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan will begin construction on the new Aggieville Parking Garage on Friday.

The City of Manhattan says construction of the Aggieville Parking Garage will begin with a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. It said the 450 stall garage and alleyway improvements are expected to be finished by the end of 2021.

According to the City, the groundbreaking will happen in person at the existing parking lot, which is near the corner of N Manhattan Ave. and W Laramie St. It said Mayor Usha Reddi will be joined by city staff representatives, the Olsson & BBN Architects design team general contractor McCown Gordon Construction. It said the ceremony will be held regardless of weather conditions and will be aired via Facebook Live.

“The projects in Aggieville will address aging infrastructure and position the area to leverage new development from the private sector,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Hilgers. “This is a significant step towards realizing the Aggieville Community Vision that was previously approved and adopted by the City Commission.

The City said parking restrictions in and around Aggieville will be altered during the construction period as 79 spaces from the existing lot will be unavailable for public use. It said the parking lot will close on Wednesday.

According to the City, the City Commission passed a Phase 1 Parking Management Plan for the area during construction. It said the new requirements will start mid-January and new signs will be installed and new permits will be available throughout the city.

The City said temporary parking regulation changes will help balance the demands of parking throughout the area and long term parking in surrounding areas. It said a map of the new parking restrictions is available on its website.

According to Manhattan, the five-story parking garage will include 450 parking stalls, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor shell space for possible office or commercial use and alley improvements between the parking garage and Rally House. It said street construction will include Laramie St. between N. Manhattan Ave., the signals for the 14th St. and Laramie St. intersection and the upgrades of the existing 14th St. and Anderson Ave. intersection. It said construction is anticipated to start with the parking lot removal in December and is expected to last the entire 2021 calendar year.

Manhattan said the total cost for the project is not to go over $17,779,710, as approved by the City Commission at its Dec. 1 meeting. It said revenue from Aggieville’s Tax Increment Finance district is expected to cover $11 - $12 million of the cost, with the remaining to be covered by revenue from the 0.5% Economic Recovery and Relief Sales approved by voters that will commence on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to the City, it began working with the community in 2016 to develop a vision for the future of Aggieville. It said the goal is to invest in Aggieville as a vibrant, historic, pedestrian-oriented urban district offering diverse shopping, dining, entertainment and residential opportunities for students, visitors and the community. More information is available here.

The City said the garage was designed by BBN Architects of Manhattan and the Olsson Studio of Kansas City. It said the general contractor for the project is McCown Gordon Construction of Kansas City.

For a video detailing the new parking garage, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.