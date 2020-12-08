Advertisement

Agriculture Marketing, Promotions Advisory Board to host meeting virtually

By Sarah Motter
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The KDA Agriculture Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will host a virtual meeting on Dec. 11.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says its Marketing and Promotions Advisory Board will meet on Friday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m. It said the meeting is a regularly scheduled board meeting that will be held virtually by using a call-in option.

According to the KDA, the mission of its Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team is to serve residents through innovative programming and delivering solutions designed to create an environment facilitating growth and expansion in agriculture while also increasing pride in and awareness of Kansas’s largest industry.

The KDA said the meeting will be open to the public and those wanting to request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the virtual meeting should contact Kerry Wefald, agriculture marketing director, at 785-564-6758 or Kerry.Wefald@ks.gov.

The KDA said those requiring special accommodations for the meeting must make their needs known at least two days before the date of the meeting.

